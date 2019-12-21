Jane Elizabeth Davis Cobb transitioned peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the age of 90, after a full and active life right up to the very end. Born on May 16, 1929, she was the daughter of Helen Hayman Davis and Allen T. Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Winn Cobb Jr. and her brother, Allen T. Davis, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Henry Hayman Davis; and his two daughters, Hope Wood and Deborah Davis; her two sons and their spouses, Jay Allen Cobb and Angelina Dodd Cobb, and Cecil Louis Cobb and Tanya Denckla Cobb; and their son, Timothy Allen Cobb; her brother, Allen T. Davis Jr.'s daughter, Leslie Davis Benson; her sister-in-law, Charlotte Baker and husband, Gene; brother-in-law, Ty Cobb and his wife, Barbara; her cousins and lifelong friends, Grace Bryant and husband, William Junius Bryant, and Jessie Davis and her family; and many additional cousins and relatives. Known affectionally in the community as "Miss Jane," she grew up in Fork Union on the Davis farm, where she got around the village by riding bareback on her horse, while learning to can, weed, and garden. She graduated from Fluvanna County High School and attended nursing school at Virginia Intermont. She was most proud of being one of the founding members of the Fluvanna County Rescue Squad, and was inducted as a lifetime member. She was most loved for her quick wit and humor. She married and had two children, Jay and Cecil, by Robert "Bob" McQuain, who left to make his mark as an actor on the Andy Griffith Show and later became a realtor in Rogue River, Oregon. She went on to marry Winn, with whom she raised her boys. As a Master Gardener, she was active in the Fluvanna County Garden Club for many years, and one of her favorite lifelong pastimes was spending time in her flower garden. Other favorite activities included playing weekly bridge for decades with her friends and cousins, reading mysteries at a voracious pace, spending time at the tiny family cottage in Nags Head that was built by her grandfather, and later in life taking painting lessons in oils and watercolors. She was an expert seamstress early in life, and made the Fluvanna County cheerleader outfits by hand, as well as numerous wedding dresses, prom dresses, as well as everyday outfits for many of Fluvanna's residents. Her creative design and beautiful blue eyes will live indefinitely in her legacy of the blue velvet dress that she designed and made to wear to a Richmond gala ball for her date with songwriter Bernie Wayne, who memorialized the evening in the song made famous in the 1960's by Bobby Vinton, "She Wore Blue Velvet." Another one of her old beaus, famous Richmond radio personality, Harvey Hudson, who remained her dear friend until his death, would recognize her every year on his radio show on her birthday with the words, "Here's to Jane Davis, wherever you are." Miss Jane, or Grannyas she was also known, will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Funeral services will be held at the Fork Union Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fluvanna County Rescue Squad at 90 Rescue Lane, Palmyra, VA 22963.
Cobb, Jane Elizabeth Davis
