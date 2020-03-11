SMITHFIELD, Va. Edna Powell Cofer, devoted wife, mother, sister and educator, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sentara Obici Memorial Hospital in Suffolk. She was 73. Mrs. Cofer, a native and lifelong resident of Smithfield, was born November 16, 1946, to Floyd E. and Mary Dashiell Powell. She grew up in a much smaller community than now and often recalled bicycling as a young teenager around Smithfield and northern Isle of Wight County to visit friends. She graduated from Smithfield High School and married Malcolm T. "Mac" Cofer, and worked in her husband's insurance office for the next two decades, during which time she also volunteered as an assistant Academic Challenge coach at Smithfield High in order to support her son, Thomas, a top student and team member, who dreamed of becoming an astronaut. Thomas died in a tragic accident in December 1989, and his death had a profound effect on the Cofers. They created a scholarship fund in his honor. Stimulated in part by her late son's love of learning, Mrs. Cofer began seriously pursuing a college degree. She first received an associate degree from Paul D. Camp Community College, then a bachelor's degree in history from the College of William and Mary, and at age 48, a master's in education from William and Mary. Mrs. Cofer taught government and history at Smithfield High School and later served as an administrator at Paul D. Camp's Smithfield Center. She was a member of two honor societies Phi Alpha Theta and Phi Theta Kappa. Mrs. Cofer is survived by her husband of 53 years and her sister, Willa S. Powell of Charlottesville. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.