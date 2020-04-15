October 1, 1959 - Monday, April 13, 2020 Pamela S. Coffey, a loving daughter, sister and friend, entered eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020, after a lengthy and heroic battle with cancer. Born on October 1, 1959, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of Paul A. Coffey, who survives and the late Katherine P. Coffey. In addition to her father, survivors include one sister, Paula Coffey; one brother, Benton Coffey; two nieces, Valerie Pham and Kimberly Nickel; two great-nephews, Brady and Ethan Pham; one great-niece, Olivia Pham; three devoted family friends, Phyllis Templeton, Mark Moore (Rico) and Rhonda Lowry; along with a host of relatives and friends. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont www.hopva.org.
Most Popular
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.