October 1, 1959 - Monday, April 13, 2020 Pamela S. Coffey, a loving daughter, sister and friend, entered eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020, after a lengthy and heroic battle with cancer. Born on October 1, 1959, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of Paul A. Coffey, who survives and the late Katherine P. Coffey. In addition to her father, survivors include one sister, Paula Coffey; one brother, Benton Coffey; two nieces, Valerie Pham and Kimberly Nickel; two great-nephews, Brady and Ethan Pham; one great-niece, Olivia Pham; three devoted family friends, Phyllis Templeton, Mark Moore (Rico) and Rhonda Lowry; along with a host of relatives and friends. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont www.hopva.org.

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Coffey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries