Gavin Tristram Coffin, 35, of Barboursville, Virginia, formerly of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Dexter Drake Coffin III and his brother, Ryan Kendrick Coffin. Gavin is survived by his mother, Jo Anne Jones Coffin; brothers, Thomas Matthew Coffin Sr., Tavis Hunter Coffin, Dexter Drake Coffin IV; paternal grandmother, Joyce Coffin; and many nephews, a niece, uncles and aunts. A graveside service and interment will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
