Anna Lee Lutz Bowman Coffman died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home in Charlottesville, Virginia. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg, Virginia, by the Rev. Robert Cypher. Mrs. Coffman was born on August 30, 1930, in Orkney Springs, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles Courtland Bowman and Hilda Mae Lutz Bowman Grove. Anna Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lynwood Coffman. She is survived by her three daughters, Anne Poland (Randy Poland) of Ashburn, Amy Coffman (Anthony Gadient) of Charlottesville, and Sara Coffman of Ashburn; seven grandchildren, Kirsten and Caitlin Poland (Charles Weissenborn III), Megan, Katharyn and Austin Gadient, and Lexi and Matthew Mutlu; one great-granddaughter, Calleigh Poland; three sisters, Caroline Wisman of Lynchburg, Joan Martin of Charlottesville, and Janet Martin of Virginia Beach; and many nieces and nephews. Anna Lee earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from Madison College in 1951. She began her career by teaching twelfth grade English at Edinburg High School and retired from Clark Elementary School in Charlottesville where she taught kindergarten. She devoted many hours supporting her late husband's pastoral ministry before joining First Baptist Church, Park Street. She spent her retirement years as an avid Scrabble player and bird watcher when she wasn't enjoying her grandchildren or following UVA basketball. The family welcomes all who wish to attend the service. Those unable to attend are invited to join in a moment of silence at 2:05 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, to remember Anna Lee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7002, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com. Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Service information
2:00PM
214 S. Main St
Edinburg, VA 22824
