Betty Ann Clements Coiner, of Charlottesville, Virginia passed away to join Jesus on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born on May 31, 1936, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of Thomas and Julia Clements. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Coiner and her son, Chris Arreola. Betty graduated from Lane High School and earned her LPN from UVA. Before starting her family, she served with honor in the U.S. Air Force. She was a loving mother to Kim Dunton (Hank), Ashley Coiner (Jon Gordon) and step-daughter Susan Coiner, who survive, in addition to her grandchildren, Austin Davis, Hampton, Ridge, and Berkley Gordon, David, Rachel, and Zachary Barranco, and Andrew Rooke, all of whom she adored. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home, immediately followed by services in the chapel at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to any charity of choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.