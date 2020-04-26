July 10, 1954 - Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Jeffery Lee Cole, age 65, of Palmyra, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born on July 10, 1954, in Memphis, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Charles Cole and Gloria Cole. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Edward A. Cole. Jeffery is survived by his wife, Lynn Victoria Cole; his son, Daniel J. and his wife, Shelly; his stepson, Shaun T. and Sonia Willoughby; and his brother, Thomas D. Cole. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alana, Roman, Abraham, and Ezekiel Willoughby; many extended family members including uncles and cousins in Alabama and Texas, as well as his wife's family in Albuquerque. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After serving, he went to Memphis State University where he earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree. After graduation he enjoyed a long career in manufacturing engineering, particularly in the aerospace and medical instrument fields. Mr. Cole will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Monticello Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
