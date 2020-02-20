Helen I. Cordray, 91, of Zion Crossroads, Va., entered her eternal rest in heaven on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She resided with her daughter, Linda Haddock and husband, Jim. She is also survived by her grandson, Jason Haddock and his wife, Stacey; great-granddaughter, Reagan; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Haddock and her wife, Wendy; and her grandson, Criss. Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Newell, W.Va.

