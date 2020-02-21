March 21, 1929 - Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Mary Jane Coleman was the youngest daughter of the late Dosh and Mertie Garrison of Batesville, Virginia. She was married to the late Wilson Coleman. She is survived by two sons, Randolph Coleman and Kenneth and wife, Irene Coleman; and granddaughter, Jessica Coleman Lewis. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Samuel Garrison; a sister, Dorothy Coleman; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Michau. She leaves behind her sister-in-law, Alice Garrison; her beloved niece, Patty Saul of Crozet, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Jane "Janie" was a hard and loyal worker at Woolworth, Roses, McCroys, CVS and Dr. Davis's farm and store. She was always ready to give a hand where needed. She also opened her home to many foster children over the years. Dementia and Parkinson's finally took its toll and at 91 she went to rest on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She had been blessed with five and one half years of individual and special care by the staff of Blue Ridge Adult Care in Crozet, Va. We thank them for all the loving care they gave Janie. Her funeral service will be held at Mount Moriah United Methodist Church in Charlottesville on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
