February 13, 1946 - Saturday, May 2, 2020 Patricia Redmon Coleman, 74, of Orchid Lane, King George, Va., formerly of Orange, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her daughter's residence. Born on February 13, 1946, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Charles Warren Redmon and Alice Myra Hopkins Redmon Jacobs. She was also predeceased by her husband, Stearns Lee Coleman; and a daughter Rachel C. Morris. She was a long serving member of the Orange Baptist Church and served on many committees and missions. She was an accountant with several businesses including Lacy's Florist. She was a marvelous cook and entertained with many large family gatherings. The beach was her favorite place to be !! She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Coleman Hubbell and husband, Mark, of King George, and Melani D. Coleman of Orange; four grandchildren, Brielle Ray Morgan, Cora Morris, Jess Morris and Taylor "Gertie" Coleman; three sisters, Linda Willson and husband, Chris, of Lexington, Ky., Sharon Chewning and husband, William, of Orange, and Cindy Herndon and husband, George, of Madison; a grand dog "Doodle Bug"; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus, burial and funeral will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Baptist Church, 123 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home
Most Popular
-
Losing $3m a day, UVa Health furloughs employees, cuts executive and physician pay
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
-
Fund set up in honor of NYC doctor hailed as hero for pandemic effort
-
Sierschula, Pamela Sue
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.