Daniel Louis "Junior" Collier passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home on Burnley Station Road with family by his side. He was born in Rockingham County on October 24, 1931 to the late Daniel Collier and Josephine Baugher Collier, the youngest of seven children and the only boy. He was a brick mason contractor in the 1960s. He was often referred to as one of the best brick masons in the Charlottesville area. He took pride in his work and worked for some of the best contractors. He also worked in D.C. with 500 bricklayers. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by daughter, Pamela Collier; grandson, David Shipp; and six sisters, Edith Ripley, Ruby Ripley, Lelia Lawson, Arlene Moon, Ethel Sacre, and Marie Mawyer. Daniel is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Marie Collier; daughter, Debbie Shipp (Randy); and three grandchildren, Steven Gibson (Tiffany), Jennifer Shipp, and Danielle Turner (Corey). He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Issiah, Rainbow, Rilyn, Tripp and Rowan. The family thanks Medi-Hospice and their staff, Dr. McGovern and Dr. Marri, and the many friends for their loving care. Daniel's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville, with Wayne Gentry and Dan McGann officiating. His family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home, and also one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Collier, Daniel Louis
To send flowers to the family of Daniel Collier, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hill and Wood
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Hill and Wood
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.