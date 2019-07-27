Elbert Lee Collier of Stanardsville, Virginia, died peacefully at home on July 25, 2019, he was 89. Elbert was born on December 2, 1929, the third of seven children of Herbert and Lettie Collier. He was a lifelong resident of Greene County and, in December 1951, he married Nettie Lam. The couple raised two children, Barbara Lee Collier and Gregory Wade Collier. Throughout their 68 year marriage, Elbert and Nettie were successful business owners and entrepreneurs. They opened Colliers Furniture in 1983 and furnished many homes in Greene County and the surrounding area. Elbert owned his own construction business and worked with his son for over 25 years. Together they built many homes and commercial buildings across central Virginia. Additionally, Elbert raised and sold beef cattle for over two decades. A man of many talents, Elbert helped provide a wonderful life for his wife, children, and grandchildren. Elbert was a devout Christian, attending several churches in the area. He loved to play the guitar and played regularly in church services as well as at home for his family. His grandchildren loved spending time listening to him play the guitar and sing. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Elbert will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and sweet spirit. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Wade Collier, who passed in March 2013. Elbert is survived by his wife, Nettie Lam Collier; his daughter, Barbara Collier Shifflett and her husband, Josh Joseph Shifflett, and Evangeline Collier, Gregory Collier's widow. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Melanie Scott, Jonathan Shifflett, and Ian Collier, six great-grandchildren; and by five siblings, Mabel Shifflett, Hildred Lam, Dolly Morris, Dallas Collier, and Darcas Dodson. The family wishes to thank the many friends who have offered their prayers and support during this time. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. until the service time. Flowers may be sent to Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, Va.
