June 2, 1965 - Monday, April 6, 2020 Angela Opie Collins, age 54, departed life on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home in Palmyra, Va. Born on June 2, 1965, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of Arthur Lee Opie and Lucille Opie. She leaves to cherish her husband, Robert Collins; her children, Kayla Collins, Chad Dorsey(Erika Dorsey), and Dameris and Niyarra Washington; her five siblings, Lesa Williams (Welford Williams), Larry Patterson (Angela Patterson), Terry Opie, Sherri Martin (Maurice Martin), and Arthur Opie Jr., and many nieces and nephews. The viewing of her body will be held at Colbert-Wiley Funeral Home in Bremo Bluff, VA 23022, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from 12 until 3 p.m. Due to the Governor's declaration funeral services or private gatherings are limited, the family will hold a private graveside service for immediate family only. A memorial service will follow at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Angela Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries