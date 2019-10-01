John "Jack" Z. Collins III, 91, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born in Charlottesville, on March 13, 1928, to the late Wylie H. Collins and Sarah Ellen "Ella" Hickey Collins. Also preceding him in death are his only sister, Virginia "Ginnie" Collins Taylor; and his wife of 54 years, Shirley Harlowe Collins, whom he lovingly cared for in her last years. He is survived by his loving children, John Z. "Zack" Collins IV, Claudia C. Collins Mahanes and husband, Scott, and Karen T. Collins Thomas and husband, Gerald; two granddaughters, Hallie H. Mahanes Earman and husband, Matt, and Elaine A. Mahanes and husband, Shawn Mays; and two great-grandchildren, Matthew P. Earman Jr., and Carter M. Earman. Jack was a graduate of Lane High School, Class of 1947. He then attended UVA's School of Engineering before transferring to UVA's School of Business. He was then employed with the Thomas Jefferson District Health District in the Department of Environmental Health in which he became Program Manager. He retired in 1991 after 38 years of service. While working there he started his passion for collecting what one might see as worthless items (especially old bottles) and turning them into his valuable treasures. Jack took great pride in his yard and gardens. Jack was a life member of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, serving as Vice President from 1975 to 1976. He was also a life member of the Benevolent Order of Elks (BPOE #389) for 42 years. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Chapel at Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 160, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwod.com.
