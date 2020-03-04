Mary Ellen Lindsay Collins, 81, of Somerset, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born on October 20, 1938 in Culpeper, she was the daughter of the late Haywood and Rebecca Johnson Lindsay, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis Eugene Collins; a daughter, Sandra Collins; and a granddaughter, Angela Collins. Mrs. Collins was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Collins-Price and David, of Fluvanna; sons, Robert Louis Collins, and Angela, of Fluvanna, James Manuel Collins, of Greene County; four grandchildren, Chad Dorsey, and Erika, Tiona Long, Kayla Collins, James Collins Jr.; and four great-grandchildren, Dameris Washington, Niyarra Washington, Camryn Dorsey, and Caiden Dorsey. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetrey. The Rev. Walter Bryant will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
In memory
