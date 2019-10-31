Richard L. Collins of Earlysville, Va., died peacefully at the age of 90, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer at the hospice unit of the University of Virginia Transitional Care Hospital. He was surrounded by members of his family in his final hours. He was born on July 15, 1929, in Beech Grove, Ind., and was the only child to Richard D. Collins (deceased) and Roma Lee Collins (deceased). He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol D. Collins; his children, Rebecca and her husband, Bill, Mark, Gina, Kimberly and her husband, Kevin, and Barry and his wife, Tracey; his grandchildren, Luke, Taylor, William, Angela, Michael, Brian, Joseph, and Jeffery; and his great-grandchildren, Ryder and Eve. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War and spent his career working for the railroad. The family would like to give special thanks to his health care providers, Dr. Deborah Campbell of Sentara Family Medicine at Albemarle Square, the health care team at the UVA Medical Center's Eight North Oncology Unit, and the Hospice Care team at the UVA Transitional Care Hospital. Per Richard's request, there will be no memorial service. His remains will be placed at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa.
