Betty Moyer Colvin, 87, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on November 15, 1932, in Gordonsville, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Edgar Moyer and Gertie Mae Moyer. Our mom grew up in Gordonsville, Va., along with her sister, Eugenia. Throughout her early years, her family spent time in Gordonsville, Barboursville, and Orange. She graduated from Orange County High School, and later took a job working for Frey Insurance. As luck would have it, a friend introduced Mom to her future husband who happened to be a Navy sailor, home on leave. After meeting, Betty and Warren knew they were meant to be together. Soon after Warren got out of service, the couple was married and began a family of their own. They had four children, Stephany, Stephen, Edwin, and a son, William who died at a young age. Mom was a lifelong member of Barboursville Methodist Church and found comfort and strength in her faith. Through the years, she dabbled in many hobbies but some of which she was most fond included, a passionate love of reading, gardening, and antiquing. However, nothing brought her more joy than being able to watch her children and grandchildren grow up and become successful. In years to come, many of the memories we will lovingly recall are of a mom who was quick of wit, appreciated a good red lipstick, and loved our father Warren passionately throughout her life. Dogwood Village of Orange County was mom's home for the last year and a half. She often commented how lucky she was to be in a such a nurturing place, where she felt taken care of and loved. Our family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Dogwood for the wonderful care which enabled her to thrive and enhance the quality of her life. Lastly, we cannot say enough good things about Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Their care and compassion helped all of us through a difficult time. She is survived by her daughter, Stephany Hodges and husband, Daniel, of Roanoke; two sons, Edwin Colvin of Gordonsville and Stephen Colvin and wife, Brigitta, of Richmond; three grandchildren, Lauren Powledge of New York, Damien Powledge and wife, Megan, of Missoula, Mont., and Warren Colvin of Richmond; great-grandson, Brooks Powledge of Missoula, Mont.; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by a son, William Colvin and her sister, Eugenia LaForce. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville with the Rev. Penny Pelzer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Barboursville Methodist Church, P.O. Box 466, Gordonsville, VA 22942.
In memory
