Mrs. Katie Hall Compton died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Westminster- Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, where she was a resident. Katie was born in Altavista, Virginia, on October 18, 1928, and was a member of the Louisa Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late James Bannister and Lucy Hall. Katie was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Mason Compton; her brother, James B. Hall Jr.; and two sisters, Jeanette Hall and Nancy Bell. Katie graduated from Radford College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She spent many wonderful years teaching home economics and was loved by many. Katie loved walking and going camping seeing much of the U.S. with her husband. She was an accomplished needlecraft worker and enjoyed arranging flowers for her church. Katie is survived by her sister, Phyllis Barnes; stepdaughter, Katherine Martin (Bob); three grandsons, Chris Martin (Amy), Mike Martin (Jacqueline), and Greg Martin (Charity); and seven great-grandchildren. Due to the current CDC guidelines for funeral homes, a private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Louisa, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Louisa Baptist Church. Please visit online guest book at www.woodwardfuneral.com.

