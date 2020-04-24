Mrs. Katie Hall Compton died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Westminster- Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, where she was a resident. Katie was born in Altavista, Virginia, on October 18, 1928, and was a member of the Louisa Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late James Bannister and Lucy Hall. Katie was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Mason Compton; her brother, James B. Hall Jr.; and two sisters, Jeanette Hall and Nancy Bell. Katie graduated from Radford College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She spent many wonderful years teaching home economics and was loved by many. Katie loved walking and going camping seeing much of the U.S. with her husband. She was an accomplished needlecraft worker and enjoyed arranging flowers for her church. Katie is survived by her sister, Phyllis Barnes; stepdaughter, Katherine Martin (Bob); three grandsons, Chris Martin (Amy), Mike Martin (Jacqueline), and Greg Martin (Charity); and seven great-grandchildren. Due to the current CDC guidelines for funeral homes, a private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Louisa, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Louisa Baptist Church. Please visit online guest book at www.woodwardfuneral.com.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.