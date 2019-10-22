Michael "Mike" Lee Conley, 66, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born on November 27, 1952 in Rockingham County, Va. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patsy; his son, Michael and his wife, Ashley; his daughter, Jessica Conley; his sister-in-law, Joyce Conley; his brother, Bobby and wife, Karen; his sister, Donna Yager; and his dear friend and uncle, Harold Conley. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine; his brother, Gene; his mother-in-law, Ruby Roach; and his furry friend, Bandit. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Greene County Rescue Squad, PO Box 302, Stanardsville, VA 22973 and/or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
