December 12, 1936 August 11, 2019 Marjorie Ann Conrath of Charlottesville, Virginia, died at The Newton & Wilma Thomas Hospice House on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born on December 12, 1936, in Greensboro, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Grace Hilder. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Barney Jay Conrath. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Patricia Zum Brunnen and her husband, Stephen and children, Zachery and Luke; daughter, Susan Bernice Albaugh and her husband, David and children, Alexander and Ava; son, Frederick Robert Conrath; granddaughter, Ryan; and grandson, Jacob. Marjorie was a secretary for NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center and also served many years as secretary for The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Olney, Md. She was known for her love of sewing and blessed family and friends with her beautiful needlework, blankets, and pillows. Marjorie also crocheted cancer caps and baby blankets that she donated to hospitals and the church. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlottesville, Virginia, with the Rev. Joshua C. Bascom officiating. Her family would like to thank Deveryn Bailey, FNP, and all the compassionate caregivers and loving staff at Hospice of the Piedmont who took exceptional care of Marjorie in the weeks leading up to her passing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or online at https://www.hopva.org/donate-online-now. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.