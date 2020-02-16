Anne M. Conway, was born in Paterson, N.J. on April 12, 1939, and passed away in Charlottesville, Va. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 80. She was preceded by her dear husband, Tony. She is survived by her children, Maryanne Conway, Patty Heath, Kathy Zeek, Sue Conway, and Jenny Walters, as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Anne was generous and liked to take care of the people around her. She was a nurse in New Jersey and then in Virginia for many decades. After retiring, she continued caring for others by volunteering for many organizations, including being a hospice volunteer. She was also an active member of the Church of the Incarnation. She enjoyed playing Mahjong and was a competitive Uno player. She loved to read, travel, go to the beach and shop for a good bargain. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Incarnation in Charlottesville on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Amnesty International and the Humane Society. Special thanks to the staff at AseraCare Hospice and Linden House Memory Care for their kindness and wonderful care.
