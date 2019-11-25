Thelma Yowell Coppedge, 89, of Etlan, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Autumn Care of Madison. She was born on July 6, 1930, in Nethers, Madison County, the daughter of the late Dutton Ernest Yowell and Ethel Nethers Yowell, and wife of the late William Wesley Coppedge. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Yowell Jenkins; great-niece, Angie Stanley; and a great nephew, Jeremy Stanley. She is survived by a nephew, Warren Randolph Jenkins and wife, Patty, of Madison; niece, Shelia Stanley and wife of the late James Stanley; great nieces, Katy J. Woodward and husband, Dale and their daughter, Riley, of Ruckersville, and Ryann Jenkins and fiancé Cory, of Madison; great-great-niece Shyanne Corbin and daughter, Octavia of Madison; great-great nephew, Rory and his mother, Allyson Bowers, of Culpeper. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m.. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Etlan United Methodist Church with interment at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 868, Madison, VA 22727, or the Etlan United Methodist Church, c/o Stephanie Murray, 2939 Etlan Rd., Etan, VA 22719.
