Evelyn E. Corner, 91, of North Webster, passed away on June 9, 2020. Born on July 3, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Claude L. Easton and Evelyn B. (Walke) Easton. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Susan C. Bradlee; sons, David B. (Terri) Corner, Dr. James L. (Rachel) Corner, and John H. (Linda) Corner; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Roger Aycock. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Bart Corner; son-in-law, Mark Bradlee; brother, C. Lee Easton; and sisters, Lucy Wallace and Anne Aycock. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. with calling from 10 a.m. until time of service at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice in memory of Evelyn. For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Corner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

