Joseph James Corradino was born on February 4 1930, in Passaic, N.J. and journeyed to the land of eternal living on November 28, 2019, with his entire family surrounding him. Joe was a lively, gracious and convivial soul whose truest vocation lay in fatherhood. He attended his first year of college at Seton Hall, received his degree at St. Bonaventure and was ordained as a Diocesan priest in 1957. At the height of the civil rights movement, he travelled to the southeast and ministered to parishes in Mobile and Birmingham Alabama, Pensacola Florida. He was a teacher, a marvelous speaker, a passionate humanitarian,an advocate for the poor and disenfranchised and a firm believer in democracy and equal rights. He mentored to local communities and members of the diocese for 14 years under the roman catholic faith before requesting an official pardon from servitude from the Vatican in 1970. He began his work in the public sector with the Volunteers in service to America program (VISTA), Sometime in that same of year through mutual friends he met a teacher, musician and gentle soul who aspired to liberate herself from the confines of her small town upbringing.Kay and Joe were married at the end of the next year,1971. Dad worked with the ACTION agency that appointed and coordinated government sponsored domestic and international volunteer agencies. In 1981, Joe was employed as a civil servant in EEOC for the U.S. Navy. Before Joe retired and after their youngest child graduated, Mom and Dad moved to the US Navy Base in Keflavik Iceland. They travelled throughout the region and Europe for 5 years before Dad finally left the office and they returned to Charlottesville to assume their new role as grandparents.Before and after Kay passed away in 2017, Dad continued to volunteer in his community and at local hospitals, continued to be as active and engaged as possible and travelled often to spend time with family in all their various locations.Dad always said his children were "the best thing to ever come from his life". He is survived by all five, Lisa, Mark, Megan, Matthew and Joe; his sister, Marian and his eight soon to be nine grandchildren, Nathaniel, Grayson, Hudson, Ilee, Lucien, Ruby, Penelope, Leo and ? A Mass for Joe will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12 noon at Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Dr in Charlottesville, Va. followed by a celebration of his life, 2:30 p.m. at the Reserve, 104 5th st SE Charlottesville, Va.
Corradino, Joseph James
