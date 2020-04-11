Waverly Norman Cosner, 77, of Charlottesville, died peacefully, surrounded by family Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Charlottesville Hospice House. Born in Fluvanna County, Virginia and was the youngest of 11 children born to the late Theodore R. Cosner and Clara Payne Cosner. Waverly was preceded in death by sisters, Audrey B. Day, Elender C. Hensley and Alma Cosner; and brothers, Joseph L., Maynard P. and Beverly L. Cosner. He is survived by his wife, Alice Faye Cosner of Charlottesville; a son, Teddy Wayne Cosner and his wife, Tena R. Cosner (of Fluvanna County); and grand-daughter, Dorothy V. Cosner; son, McKinley Macon Cosner and wife, Tonya L. Cosner (of Fluvanna County) and grandson, McKinley Mason Cosner; stepdaughter, Anita P. Yowell and her husband, Robert "Robbie" Yowell (of Hood Va.) and granddaughter, Ashley D. BeBoer, her husband James DeBoer and great-grandchildren, Cooper R. and Charlotte C. DeBoer; grandson, James "Jason" Yowell and his wife, Megan Yowell; stepson, David R. Weakley and his wife, Ann Weakley (of Culpepper), and grandson, Tristin R. Weakley. His surviving brothers are Medford R., E. Grant, Osborne C. and Clinton M. Cosner. To say Waverly had a passion for "anything outdoors" would be an understatement, something he most certainly learned from his parents. Growing up, a "Virginia Farm-Boy", he learned to appreciate the land and all of the creatures that swam, crawled or walked on it. He loved to hunt and fish but growing sustainable food became an obsession. He worked tirelessly in his greenhouse, garden and yard. Tomatoes, a passion that excitedly started in January with the arrival of the first seed catalogue. He made certain those seeds grew straight with a strong foundation, in his greenhouse, so he could proudly sell hundreds of plants to those that only bought from him. And then there was family! He was a dedicated and devoted husband for nearly 26 years and loved to be surrounded by family and friends. Waverly's parents (life-long members of Bybee's Road Baptist Church), raised him in the Church and surely passed on their love for Christ, family and the land which he, in turn, did the same. Waverly spent his life-time working in the "family business", appropriately named "Cosner Brothers". (A well-known automotive body repair facility.) Dorothy recanted memories of warm summer days, walking to the Downtown Charlottesville Mall, learning to appreciate its beauty with her "Paw-Paw". They would share an ice cream during the stroll and then maybe a garden fresh, homegrown, tomato sandwich for lunch. There will not be any service, due to the current COVID-19 crisis. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, you graciously consider making a donation to the Hospice House - Hospice of the Piedmont, located at 501 Park St, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad located at 828 McIntire Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
