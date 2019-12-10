Barbara Ann (Medley) Cotton Barbara Ann (Medley) Cotton, 74, of Charlottesville, a faithful believer in her savior Jesus Christ, departed this life on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born July 29, 1945, and spent her early childhood in Aroda, Virginia, before joining family in Charlottesville. She attended Burley High School in the early 1960s. After marrying and residing in Washington, D.C. for a period of years, she relocated to Denver, Colorado, eventually remarrying and making the Rocky Mountain state her home for more than 20 years. Her security career included working at Denver International Airport followed by Reagan National Airport as a TSA agent, and with the University Medical Center as a security officer for 10 years until her retirement. Survivors include her mother, Myrtle M. Dillard; her children, Isabel Wright (Jonathan) of Earlysville and Maurice Jackson of Charlottesville; her siblings, Doris, Vernett, and Roy Dillard; her grandchildren, Ashley Williams, and Markell and Teyhana Jackson; two great-grandsons, William and Aiden; and a host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Virginia Louise (Lou) Medley; and her stepfather, Grafton W. Dillard Jr. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery. In the event of snow or rain the memorial service will be held at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
