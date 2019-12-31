John Harold Cotton Jr., 68, of Charlottesville, passed away on December 26, 2019. John was born on July 7, 1951, in Waynesboro, Pa., to John Harold Sr. and Thelma Cotton. He was employed with Superior Walls of Central Virginia, where he was a top salesman and exceptional worker. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, cooking, and his beloved pets. John was preceded in death by his father, John Harold Cotton Sr., and his brother, Ronald Cotton. John is survived by his wife, Sharon Cotton; daughter, Carla Hurley and husband, Denny; granddaughter, Kayla McFerren and partner, Michael Carroll; three great-grandsons, Gannon, Brannson, and Bennson; two stepchildren, Jessica and Joseph Frazier; mother, Thelma Cotton; sister, Karen Hammond and her husband, Richard; brother, Steve Cotton and wife, Denise; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or the University of Virginia Cancer Center. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM
2260 Ivy Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22903
