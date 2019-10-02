William "Billy" Daniel Cowan departed this life on Friday, September 27, 2019, at his residence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Billy was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, on July 22, 1954, to the late William Theodore and Phyllis Wallace Cowan. He received his education in the Albert Gallatin Area District Schools and later relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia. In Charlottesville, he worked for the City of Charlottesville in Parks and Recreation and later at the Albemarle County Public Schools, Transportation Services, until he retired. To cherish his memory, he is survived by his brother and sister, David L. Cowan and Lois Ann Cowan of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and sister, Linda Cowan Jackson and her husband, Aubrey, of Bowie, Maryland. He is also survived by a niece, India, and many devoted and loving family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Zion Union Baptist Church, Charlottesville, Virginia. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family via www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
