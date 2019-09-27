Hiawatha Cowgill Sr. of Charlottesville, Virginia, born on September 18, 1963, died on September 24, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Pearl Cowgill; father, Joseph Cowgill; brothers, Terry and Joseph Cowgill Jr.; two sons, Hiawatha Cowgill Jr. and his wife, Taylor and Keithen Cowgill; one daughter, Kassidy Cowgill, four stepsons, and two granddaughters. He was preceded in death by Josie Cowgill. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, Virginia. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

