August 21, 1984 - Friday, April 17, 2020 Terry Arnold "TC" Cowgill Jr., 35, of Charlottesville, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2020. TC was born on August 21, 1984, in Charlottesville, Va. TC is survived and loved by his parents, Terry Cowgill Sr., Robin Shifflett; stepmother, Liz Herring (Greg); grandparents, Pearl Cowgill, Joe Cowgill, Dewey Lee Shifflett; two sisters, Barbara Morris (Ken), Emily Cowgill (Brandon); one brother, Ross Cowgill (Tricia); eight children, Tyler, Dylan, Kevin, Caleb, James, Camden, Willow, Waylon; two nephews and a neice. Thanks to an old friend, Penny Mayo and a special thanks for all donations. A celebration of TC's life will be held at a later date. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Road 2260 Ivy Road Charlottesville, VA 22903

