Angie Morrow (Pritchett) Cox, 89, of Louisa County, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Albemarle County, to the late Virgil T. and Eva G. Pritchett, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Willard Cox; one brother, Virgil Clinton; and four sisters, Audrey, Dorothy, Della and Rebecca. She is survived by two daughters, Angie Thurber (Paul) and Eva Mallory (Steve); three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Lacy Funeral Home, 522 Cross County Road, Mineral, Va. A graveside funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery, in Louisa. Please visit online guestbook at www.lacyfuneralhome.com.

