Howard B. Craddock was reunited with his beloved wife, Mary Jean, on May 31, 2020. He died peacefully at home after facing kidney cancer with courage and faith for 15 months. Howard was born in High Point, N.C., in 1953, son of the late Eloise and William Craddock. His family moved to Charlottesville, when he was young. He graduated from Albemarle High School. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in accounting and a juris doctorate, both from the University of Richmond. Howard married his wife of 39 years, Mary Jean Craddock, née Nemetz, in 1979. After law school, Howard joined New York Life, where he proudly served as an agent until his retirement in 2019. Howard adored Mary Jean. He devoted the last two years of their life together to steadfastly supporting her in her own battle with cancer, but he would prefer to recall their many joyful years of travel, friendship, and laughter. Professionally, he was hard-working and disciplined, and he took pride in his success and tenure with New York Life. Howard was a competitive long-distance swimmer and delighted in morning practices and open-water swims with his fellow "CLAMS." He also spent many happy days skiing with friends and family, often at Wintergreen, Va., Snowshoe, W.Va., and Alta, Utah. Howard was a dedicated supporter of local youth sports, known by many as the "The Voice" of Fairview and the Jefferson Swim League. He was also a man of faith, attending First Presbyterian Church for most of his adult life. Howard enjoyed Saturday mornings at the City Market with Mary Jean, dinners on the Downtown Mall with friends and family, and good music played loud. Howard is survived by his son, Bill Craddock of Sterling, Va., his wife, Erin, and their daughters, Frances and Josephine; his son, Brian Craddock of Charlottesville, Va., his wife, Meaghan, and their children, Caroline, Andrew, and Bennett; his sisters, Louise Sargent, Judy Wright, and Carole Craddock; and many nieces and nephews. Howard was a great father and a "cool" grandfather. Although he expressed great sadness in leaving behind his "grandbabies," he rejoiced in the knowledge that he would be reunited with his beloved "Polly." He will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Hospice of the Piedmont or the Memorial Fund of First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Interment will be private. A celebration of Howard's life will be held at a later date.
