January 24, 1958 - Thursday, March 12, 2020 Robert Vernon Cramer Jr., 62, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A private burial will be held by Hill and Wood Funeral Service with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at the Hill and Wood website, www.hillandwood.com.

