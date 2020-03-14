James Foster Crawford, 78, of Barboursville, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Charlottesville. He was born on March 30, 1941, a son of the late Henry Thomas Crawford and Nettie Frances Conley Crawford. He was also preceded in death by a son, Wayne Crawford; three brothers, Aubrey, Ralph, and Roy; two sisters, Mary and Pauline; and a longtime friend, Diane Morris. He is survived by his wife, Alma Crawford; three daughters, Fleecy Conley (Carl), Lisa Hall (Jessie), and Jane Morris; seven sons, Andy Crawford (Sharon), Robbie Crawford, Darryl Crawford, Jessie Crawford (Christa), James Crawford Jr., Henry Crawford, and Roy Crawford; two sisters, Shirley Collier and Patricia Rogers; two brothers, Joe Crawford and Roger Crawford; 21 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Pastor David Oliver will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March, 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia

