James Foster Crawford, 78, of Barboursville, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Charlottesville. He was born on March 30, 1941, a son of the late Henry Thomas Crawford and Nettie Frances Conley Crawford. He was also preceded in death by a son, Wayne Crawford; three brothers, Aubrey, Ralph, and Roy; two sisters, Mary and Pauline; and a longtime friend, Diane Morris. He is survived by his wife, Alma Crawford; three daughters, Fleecy Conley (Carl), Lisa Hall (Jessie), and Jane Morris; seven sons, Andy Crawford (Sharon), Robbie Crawford, Darryl Crawford, Jessie Crawford (Christa), James Crawford Jr., Henry Crawford, and Roy Crawford; two sisters, Shirley Collier and Patricia Rogers; two brothers, Joe Crawford and Roger Crawford; 21 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Pastor David Oliver will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March, 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UVa moving online and canceling in-person classes 'for the foreseeable future'
-
Number of virus cases in Virginia climbs to 5
-
Fashion Square ownership likely to be transferred to lender within the year
-
10 cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the commonwealth
-
VDH website says 17 coronavirus cases in Virginia; Northam declares state of emergency
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.