Margie Raleigh Crawford, 90, of Dyke, went into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1930, the daughter of Walter Raleigh and Leona Morris Crawford. Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Andrew Jackson Crawford; her daughter, Evelyn Crawford; and a grandson, Wayne Carson Crawford Jr. Also preceding her were her sisters, Aroncia Morris, Lois Morris, and Odessa Shifflett; and her brothers, Thomas Crawford, Charles Crawford, and Donnie Crawford. Margie was a homemaker and an excellent cook. She always offered a meal or coffee to anyone who stopped by. She was a member of Bacon Hollow Baptist Church where she attended faithfully. She loved to sing and share God's love with family and friends. Margie is survived by her daughters, Wanda Hensley and her husband, Virgil, of Dyke, and Ellen Stieve and her husband, Mike, of Charlottesville; her sons, Wayne Crawford and his wife, Pat, of Charlottesville, Kenny Crawford and his wife, Jean, of Stanardsville, and Charles Crawford and his wife, Shirley of Dyke; her sister, Martha Coates and her husband, Jim, of Staunton; and her sister-in-law, Angelita Crawford of San Antonio, Texas. She had 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Tina Rutt, Lee McDaniel, the Hospice Team and The Harbor Staff for the excellent care given to mom and our family. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, conducted by Pastor Malcolm Powell and the Rev. Wendell Lamb. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dyke. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the funeral home. "Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies" Proverbs 31:10
Crawford, Margie Raleigh
