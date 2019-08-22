Thomasine J. Crawley-Evans, moved to her eternal home on August 18, 2019. She leaves a host of loving family members and friends to cherish her memory. Professional services entrusted to Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., where the family will receive friends Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by a 12 p.m. memorial service.

