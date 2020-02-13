Janet Sipe Crenshaw, 81, passed away on February 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur G. and Mable C. Sipe; sister, Julia S. Gibson; and brother, Daniel A. Sipe. She is survived by her husband, Willard J. Crenshaw; daughter, Susan C. Narkie and her husband, Russell; son, Andrew F. Crenshaw and his wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Camille Narkie, Alexander Crenshaw, and Michaela Crenshaw; many adopted and foster grandchildren; and sister, Jean S. Davis. Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to organizations of choice.
