Anne Kendall Crigler, 71, of Charlottesville died on Monday, June 22, 2020, following a sudden brain hemorrhage. Born on December 30, 1948, she was preceded in death by her parents Lt. Col. and Mrs. Donald J. Kendall Jr., her grandparents Col. and Mrs. Donald J. Kendall, Sr., and her sister, Cary Kendall Mitchener. She is survived by her husband, Hon. B. Waugh Crigler (ret.); her son Jason Campbell Crigler II (Corey); her daughters, Kendall Crigler Crusse (Patrick), and Stuart Crigler Hall (Clayton); and her beloved seven grandchildren, Barrett Crusse, Spencer Crusse, Campbell Hall, Tatum Hall, Fletcher Hall, Pate Crigler and Bowen (Bo) Crigler. The oldest of five, she also is survived by her sisters, Rosa Kendall Sinnott (Bob), Kay Kendall Howie (Benton) and brother D. John Kendall, III (AnnHall), niece, Cary Sinnott Brady, nephews Johnny Sinnott, Jack Kendall, James Kendall and Jim Mitchener, and fraternal aunt Mary Cary Kendall. Anne graduated from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg and Hollins College (now Hollins University). She and her husband met at a Washington and Lee University function early their sophomore year and married in 1970 only weeks following their college graduations. She taught first grade while Waugh was in law school at the University of Tennessee, and upon settling in Culpeper where Waugh practiced law, she cared for her family full time. Anne and Waugh celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2020, and Father's Day the following Sunday at their home in Charlottesville surrounded by their children and all their grandchildren. Anne's life reflected her deep faith in and commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ as a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, aunt and friend. She loved studying God's Word, worshipping Him, serving others and being with family and friends. The consummate conversationalist, Anne loved to talk on the phone: listening, encouraging, nurturing, praying for others, and freely sharing her faith and even some of her favorite recipes. She was warm, compassionate, gracious, elegant, sacrificially loving and loved. Among her favorite Psalms were Psalms 34 and 103. Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private burial. A celebration of Anne's life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to AIM International, 237 Landmark Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
