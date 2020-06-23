Sarah White Crigler, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Dogwood Village Senior Living in Orange, Va. Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob" Crigler; her parents, Leslie Carpenter White and John Jay White; and a sister, Catherine W. Ramsey. A lifelong resident of Madison County and owner of Brookside Farm in Brightwood, she was a homemaker and past director of the Madison County Library where the Genealogy Room is dedicated in her honor. As a member of Hebron Lutheran Church, Sarah worked on historical committee projects and served as a church docent. Sharing her homemade pound cakes, dinner rolls, and Christmas custard; playing bridge with friends; creating needlework projects; and researching family genealogy were favorite past times. Sarah is survived by her children, Pam Nelson (Jim), John Crigler (Kathy), Jane Spivey (Alan), and Ann Fondren (Robert); grandchildren, Lee Nelson (Jessica), Sarah Nelson Brolley (Eric), Leslie Crigler DeBrosse (Mark), Nicholas Crigler, Laura Crigler, and Allison Spivey; great-grandchildren, Linda and Mary Nelson, Jacob and Caleb Brolley, and Cora DeBrosse. She is also survived by her brother, Kavanaugh White and his wife, Beppy. The family would like to thank Dogwood Village for Sarah's care with a special thank you to the third floor nursing staff and especially Angela Humes for being her caregiver and special friend. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be shared in Sarah Crigler's name to the Hebron Lutheran Church Foundation, PO Box 1542, Madison, VA 22727.
In memory
