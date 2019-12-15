Warren Edward Crispens of Charlottesville, Va., went peacefully to be with his Lord Friday, December 13, 2019, at the age of 92, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville. Warren was born on January 13, 1927, in Baltimore, Maryland, the first child of George Edward Crispens and Eleanor Lena Hammel Crispens. He had only one sibling, a brother, Gordon Melvin Crispens born October 18, 1930. Warren was raised in Baltimore and attended Baltimore public schools. In high school he was a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded the American Legion Award for Citizenship. Warren enlisted in the Army one month after his high school graduation. He went for combat training and would have been part of the planned invasion of Japan had the atomic bombs dropped on Japan not ended the war. Warren went to Japan and served as a pharmacy tech at several Army hospitals as part of the Ninth Corps Eighth Army. After being honorably discharged in 1946 Warren was admitted to the School of Pharmacy at the University of Maryland on the G.I Bill. It was there, in the Spring of 1948 at a May Day dance that he met the love of his life Inez Alvenia "Beanie" Parks, a nursing student. Their romance blossomed and they were married on September 2, 1950 in Beanie's hometown of Greensboro, N.C. Warren graduated from Pharmacy School in June 1951 and the couple lived in Greensboro where Warren worked as a drugstore pharmacist until accepting a position as a sales representative with Eli Lilly Company in 1955, a position he excelled at until his retirement in 1986. Warren and Beanie lived most of their lives in Charlottesville, Va., where they were charter members of Meadows Presbyterian Church. They also enjoyed visiting their beach house on Oak Island N.C. Warren enjoyed music and was self taught in chromatic harmonica. He also played accordion and dabbled on the guitar and piano. Beyond music, he enjoyed manual pursuits like woodworking and especially auto and small engine repair. Warren had a keen interest in hunting and some of his fondest memories were of hunting trips with his three sons. He also enjoyed saltwater fishing, especially surf fishing. Warren loved to travel and visited all but four of the 48 contiguous states plus Mexico, Canada and parts of Europe and Africa. Warren is survived by his loving wife, Inez "Beanie" Crispens of Charlottesville; along with three sons, Warren Crispens Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., Gary (Bree Merrick) Crispens of Durham, N.C.. and David (Barbara) Crispens of Charlottesville. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Austin Crispens of Atlanta, Ga., Landon (Ashley) Crispens of Charlotte, N.C., Kelly Crispens and Cameron Crispens of Charlottesville. Warren was predeceased by his brother, Gordon (Betty) Crispens of Westport, Conn. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2200 Angus Road, Charlottesville, followed by interment at Monticello Memory Gardens. Teague Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family wishes to express it's heartfelt thanks to the loving and caring staff on second floor Healthcare at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2200 Angus Rd., Charlottesville VA 22901.
