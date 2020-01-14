William Lee "Chuck" Crist, 70, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1949, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He is the son of the late William Thomas Crist and the late Bernice Maupin Crist. He was the grandson of the late Wilburt J. and Rosa Craig Maupin. He is survived by his devoted wife of over 49 years, Linda Thomas Crist and two children, his daughter, Amy Lynn Thacker and David Kidd and a son, Kevin Lee Crist and his wife, Laurie, of Ruckersville, Virginia. He has three surviving sisters, Shirley Dudley of Mechanicsville, Va., Bonita "Bonnie" Wood of Waynesboro, Va., and Deborah "Debbie" Graves and her husband, William Graves, of Waynesboro, Va. He had four grandchildren, Alexis Thacker of Ruckersville, Va., Hunter Crist of Ruckersville, Va., Kellie Freid, Matt Freid and his wife, Stephanie, of Ruckersville, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Carson Allen, Callie Thacker, Kaiden Freid, Colby Freid and Layla Freid, all of Ruckersville, Va., and a number of loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Chuck worked at Sperry Marine for over 17 years in Charlottesville, Va. and retired from Work Source Enterprises in Charlottesville, Va. Chuck was a veteran of the United State Navy. He loved the outdoors especially fishing, beach vacations, shell hunting, dolphin watching, and his crossword puzzles and was a UVA NUMBER ONE FAN, he had a great sense of humor, and above all else he loved his family. He will be forever in our hearts. Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. handled the final arrangements. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Rivanna Baptist Church, 1819 East Market Street, Charlottesville, Va. and will be officiated by Franklin Butler.
