Ruby E. Critzer, of Crozet, Va., received her wings on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her home after a lengthy battle with dementia. Ruby was born on October 5, 1929, to the late Dewey Edwards and late Goldie Edwards of Charlottesville, Va. Her five brothers, Bill, CH, Russell, Gordon, and Carl; and three sisters, Violet, Mildred, and Patricia preceded Ruby. Ruby survived by her husband, Austin Critzer of 70 years marriage; her daughter, Wanda Roach (Jerry); sons, AW Critzer (Roxanne) and Michael Critzer (Connie); sister-in-law, Audrey Baber; brother-in-law, Wendell Critzer (Peggy); grandchildren, Jerry Roach (Cristi), Jonathan Critzer (Misty), Melissa Brogden (Warren), Nicole Gonzalez (Juan), Sheena Brubeck (Aaron), Shellie Shifflett (Brian), and Kayla and Korry Critzer; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Bricen, Aubrie, Emma, Hadlee, John, Logan, Bella, Tristen and soon to be Henry, and many nieces and nephews. Ruby retired from Acme Visible Records after 31 years, she was one of the original members of the Crozet Fireman Ladies Axillary. She was a member of the Crozet Methodist Church. The family would like to express thanks to the Hospice of Piedmont staff members- Ilona, Linda, Tina, Edith, Erminia, Kelly, Susan and Carolyn. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Crozet Firehouse. Flowers are welcomed or donations to the Crozet Fire Department, Crozet Rescue Squad, Hospice of Piedmont.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.