Ruby E. Critzer, 90, of Crozet, Va., received her wings on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her home after a lengthy battle with dementia. A memorial service conducted by Walt Davis will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Crozet Firehouse, 5652 Three Notch'd Road, Crozet, VA 22932.
Critzer, Ruby E.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Critzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.