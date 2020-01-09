Ruby E. Critzer, 90, of Crozet, Va., received her wings on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her home after a lengthy battle with dementia. A memorial service conducted by Walt Davis will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Crozet Firehouse, 5652 Three Notch'd Road, Crozet, VA 22932.

