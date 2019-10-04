Josephine Crowell, 89, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, at her home in Keswick, Virginia. She was the oldest of five children born to the late Rosa Lee Porter and Thomas Jefferson Miller Sr. She was the wife of the late John Crowell. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Crowell; parents, Rosa Lee Porter and Thomas Jefferson Miller Sr.; brothers, Thomas, William, and Lawrence Miller; and sister, Evelyn Stewman. Josephine leaves precious memories with her children, Charmaine Crowell-White and JoAnn Crowell-Redd; grandchildren, Jessica Childress, Nathaniel Childress Jr., Safisha Mance-Thomas, and Raymond Sanders; two sons-in-law, Thomas White and Raymond Redd; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home, 108 6th Street, Charlottesville, Va. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Union Run Baptist Church, 3220 Keswick Road, Keswick, Va. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Her remains will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
