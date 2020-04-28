June 17, 1925 - Saturday, April 25, 2020 Elizabeth O'Quinn Cunningham, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Heards, Albemarle County, Va. to Benny and Anna O'Quinn. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Ray of Ivy, and Phyllis Ingalls of Charlottesville. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Loman D. Cunningham; and their two children, Stephen Cunningham and wife, Lisa, of Keswick, Va. and Lisa Harlow and husband, Scott, of Greenwood, Va. Two grandchildren also survive her; Trevor Harlow and wife Courtney and Devon Harlow; and a great- granddaughter, Aubrey Harlow, whom she knew about but never got to meet. Elizabeth graduated from Red Hill High School in 1943 and then attended business school in New Bern, N.C. For two years, she worked in the New Bern Health Department and then had a 15 year career with Commercial Credit Corporation, also in New Bern, N.C. It was in New Bern that she met and married her husband, Loman, who was making a career in the United States Navy. When Loman was transferred to San Francisco, Calif., Liz was also able to transfer with Commercial Credit Corporation, first to San Francisco and later to the San Diego Accounting Department. After Loman retired from the United States Navy, they moved back to Charlottesville so that they could be nearer to Liz's family. Loman later retired from UVA. Liz grew up as a member of Bethel Methodist Church near Covesville and later she and Loman became members of First United Methodist Church. Liz was very active with the FUMC children's church activities when her own children were small. She enjoyed gardening, yard work and going back to visit her childhood home. Graveside services at Holly Memorial Gardens will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com.
