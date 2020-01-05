Margaret Anne Morris Curran, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home. She was born to the late John Joseph Morris and Genevieve Eddins Morris. After her retirement in 2007 from Northside Hospital, Atlanta, Ga., Margaret returned to Stanardsville, Va. to be near her mother. Margaret received a Bachelor of Medical Science degree from Emory University, Atlanta, and a Master of Science degree from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Va. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Curran Trenchard of Norfolk, Va.; two granddaughters, Rylie M. Trenchard and Kaylyn Curran Trenchard all of Tidewater, Va. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Gibson Memorial Chapel, Blue Ridge School, 273 Mayo Drive, St. George, Va. 22935, followed by interment at Stanardsville Cemetery.
Curran, Margaret Anne Morris
