Elizabeth Christine Currier, 90, of Charlottesville, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1929, to the late Walter and Sally Staton Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John David Currier. She is survived by her children and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other extended family. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday night, August 19, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Holly Memorial Gardens. Friends may share condolences with the family at www.hillandwood.com.
