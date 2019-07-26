Roger Donald Cyr, 77, of Fluvanna County, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his four children and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Cyr Sr. and Blandine Paradis Collins; sisters, Cecile Safford, Alfreda Waterhouse; and brother, Alfred Cyr Jr. He was also predeceased by his lovely wife, Jean Clary Cyr; and their cherished toy poodle, Daisy. He is survived by his four children who loved him dearly, Belinda Williams, Jacob Loflin, Suzan Roberts, and Damon Cyr; sisters, Helen Mohn, Claudette Butt and brothers, Jimmy McClellan, Russell McClellan; and many other relatives and friends. Roger was born in Van Buren County, Maine, November 28, 1941. As a young man, he joined the Air Force with primary duties as an electronics technician. After marrying Jean, and completing his service, Roger accepted a job at Sperry Piedmont, moving his family to Charlottesville, Virginia. As a dedicated and responsible father, he worked two jobs for many years, with his career for Sperry (eventually becoming part of Northrop Grumman) spanning 39 years. He retired in 2002. Always as a very outgoing, social, and friendly man, Roger loved to care for family pets, he loved the comradeship that comes along with playing card games with family and friends, and he always loved and cared for his four children, and his extensive family. He is missed dearly by countless friends and family. He is remembered as a kind and generous soul. Visitation will be at held Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at Monticello Memorial Gardens at 10 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Following the service please join us for a celebration of life for Roger at his home, 575 Belle Paradis Lane, Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring for Creatures at http://caringforcreatures.org/ or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.HillandWood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.