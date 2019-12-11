Thomas James Czelusta, 71, of Barboursville, entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Toledo, Ohio on November 10, 1948, to Zeph and Alice Czelusta. Survivors include his life partner, David; two sons, James Czelusta (Stacie) of Waynesboro, and Josef Czelusta (Cristina) of Nashville, Tenn.; and one grandchild, Izaiah; brother, Larry Czelusta (Soomin) of Cadillac, Mich.; and sisters, Barbara Czelusta of San Anselmo, Calif., and Margaret Musielewicz (John) of Britton, Mich.; and his cherished life friend, Woody Scott, of Richmond. What can we say about Tom... the kindest of men giving freely of his time and talents to all who he encountered. He will be remembered for his years of service at the Attorney Generals office in Richmond, later to become the Orange County Attorney where he served for many years then to serve as legal counsel for Dogwood Village, Orange. A lover of life, travel, music, and his beloved Peace Lutheran Church. Our Tom will be forever in our hearts and forever missed by all. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 3 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church.
