On Sunday, January 12, 2020, Annie passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 95 years old. Born in 1924 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was one of ten siblings. Serving as a nurse in the U.S. Army during World War II, she treated burn patients in Texas, and later graduated with a degree in economics from Radcliffe College. In Paris in the 1950s, she met her future husband, Richard Dale, and returned with him to New York City, where she and her sister Martha started a furniture design company that turned into the Door Store, which the three of them built into a thriving enterprise. In the 1970s, she moved with Richard and their three children to Earlysville, Virginia, where her sense of what is right, fair, and good prompted her involvement in a variety of social justice organizations, as well as the support of many local artists. In the 1980s she built a villa on a mountaintop in Costa Rica, where she loved to sit under a mango tree and look out over the Pacific. Annie was the beloved mother of Hawkins, Will, and Ninon, and grandmother to Fiona, Nora, Austin, and Fletcher. She is survived by one sister, several brothers, and a nearly uncountable number of nieces and nephews. Her compassion, generosity, and warm sense of humor will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Dale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries